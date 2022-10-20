Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 77,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 97,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

