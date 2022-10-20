Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug Sells 2,504 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total transaction of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Winmark Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $234.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.10. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $183.93 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Winmark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 369,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,541,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.1% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 99,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

See Also

