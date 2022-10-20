Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,332,000 after purchasing an additional 115,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.