Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s current price.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $953,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 161,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

