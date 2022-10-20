XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XPO. StockNews.com began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.14.

NYSE:XPO opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

