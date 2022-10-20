Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Xylem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $134.29. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

