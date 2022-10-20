Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,445 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Masimo worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 154,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 86,036 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Masimo by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Masimo by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

MASI stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

