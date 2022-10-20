Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,754,000 after acquiring an additional 223,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

ATR stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $135.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.31%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

