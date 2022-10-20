Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,366,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

