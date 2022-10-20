Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.16.

Shares of FSLR opened at $120.21 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $145.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

