Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,515 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,277,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 180,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,599. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

