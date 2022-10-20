Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,940 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

