Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

