Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Motco purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

