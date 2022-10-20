Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $151.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

