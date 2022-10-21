12,791 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

