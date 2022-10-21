13,512 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 47.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 231.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Affirm by 16.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Affirm by 20.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Affirm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 3.27. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.