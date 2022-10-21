179 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 504.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $572.36 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $634.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

