21,903 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Macy’s by 1,223.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.