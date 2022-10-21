276 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $185.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

