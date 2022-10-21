356,314 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 356,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $23.56 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

