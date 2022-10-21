52,563 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBRT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.