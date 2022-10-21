61,186 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

