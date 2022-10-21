9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.91. 9 Meters Biopharma shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 853 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMTR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). As a group, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

