9,955 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 57.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 267,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 52.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.