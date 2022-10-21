A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 4.0 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on AOS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of AOS opened at $48.76 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 626,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 58,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

