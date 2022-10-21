A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

