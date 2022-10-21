ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 131.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,145,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

