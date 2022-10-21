Acas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

