Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $261.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.07. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.