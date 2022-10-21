AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 16.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 60.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.