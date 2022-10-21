Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $84,369.60 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,185 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $84,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 110 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,205.50.

On Monday, October 10th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,954 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $83,673.06.

On Friday, October 7th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $168,425.20.

On Monday, September 12th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $130,321.60.

On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $56,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $169,845.98.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.46. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTE shares. BTIG Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

