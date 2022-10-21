Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $21.61. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $35,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $376,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $320,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.