Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $21.61. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $35,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $376,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $320,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

