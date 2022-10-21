Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.94. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

