AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of AGCO worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC increased its position in AGCO by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 70,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

