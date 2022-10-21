Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of ADC opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

