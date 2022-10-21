Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $252.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $273.00 to $252.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $238.32 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.