Akouos, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Akouos in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akouos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akouos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $490.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -1.47. Akouos has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKUS. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the first quarter worth $65,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akouos by 129.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

