Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 417,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

LNT stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.