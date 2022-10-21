Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

