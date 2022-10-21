ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Position Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SDOG opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.