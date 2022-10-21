América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.10.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

