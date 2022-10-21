American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.11. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 295,275 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.