American Equity Investment Life Holding to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.