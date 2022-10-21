American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

