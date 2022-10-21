American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in American Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $127.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.