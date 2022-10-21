AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Cut to $169.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

NYSE ABC opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

