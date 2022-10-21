Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:

10/18/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $130.00.

10/12/2022 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40.

Get Capital One Financial Co alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $7,107,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.