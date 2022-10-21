Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:

  • 10/18/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/13/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/13/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $130.00.
  • 10/12/2022 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/7/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/26/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $7,107,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

