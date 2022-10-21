Analyzing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Battalion Oil and ZaZa Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Battalion Oil presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.18%.

This table compares Battalion Oil and ZaZa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.77 -$28.32 million ($2.53) -5.32 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Battalion Oil.

Volatility and Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -11.68% 70.97% 2.51% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Battalion Oil beats ZaZa Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

