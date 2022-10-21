Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.44

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 4874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOUS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $823.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

